Backstage Rumor on WWE Maintaining Balancing Act to Keep Broadcast Partners Happy

– As previously reported, WWE is rumored to have moved Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio in a Hell in a Cell match from Sunday’s show to last night’s edition of SmackDown to get the match more viewership on FOX. Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has to play a “balancing” act between its two broadcast partners between the FOX Broadcasting Company and NBCUniversal.

According to Meltzer, there are FOX Network people who are “not happy” about WWE promoting a rival company’s streaming service, Peacock, on their programming. Meanwhile, Meltzer indicated that there are likely those at Peacock and NBCUniversal who are not happy that the Mysterio vs. Reigns Universal title match previously booked for Hell in a Cell, which will stream live on Peacock on Sunday, is no longer part of the event. Ultimately, WWE has to balance keeping all of its broadcast partners happy with their programming.

Hell in a Cell 2021 will still take place on Sunday, June 20 and will air live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Since Mysterio vs. Reigns happened on Friday, it will no longer take place at the event, and Reigns is reportedly sitting Sunday’s show out.