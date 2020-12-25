wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on WWE Not Having a Clear Direction for Royal Rumble, Possible Matchups
– According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE still has no clear direction for next month’s Royal Rumble 2021 event. As previously reported, WWE announced January 31 for next month’s event.
Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal title and Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle were reportedly planned for the show. However, the Observer Newsletter noted that those plans have likely changed half a dozen times at this point.
The event will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.
