wrestling / News

Backstage Rumor on WWE Officials Being Very Pleased With Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

March 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre Sheamus

– According to a report by Fightful Select, last night’s Raw match featuring Drew McIntyre and Sheamus was very well received backstage by multiple WWE higher-ups. The WWE officials Fightful spoke were reportedly very pleased by the match, and they were said to have noted a recent in-ring hot streak as of late for Sheamus.

Additionally, McIntyre and Sheamus reportedly called a great deal of the match in the ring. Drew McIntyre ultimately won the match after hitting Sheamus with a Claymore Kick for the pinfall. It went nearly 23 minutes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, RAW, Sheamus, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading