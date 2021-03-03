Backstage Rumor on WWE Originally Planning ‘Strong’ Show to Counter Shaq on AEW Dynamite

– During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that he was told WWE was planning to put on a “strong” show for tonight’s NXT to counter-program the Revolution go-home edition for tonight’s Dynamite. The major matchup tonight will feature NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal teaming up with Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

While it seems WWE initially wanted a major show to counter tonight’s Dynamite, that appears to no longer be the case. Alvarez speculated WWE ultimately opted not to hotshot tonight’s episode and it wasn’t worth bothering to try and draw viewers away from the Shaq match. So, it appears WWE ultimately opted against stacking a major lineup to counter tonight’s Dynamite.

WWE did add a group therapy session to tonight’s NXT, featuring Austin Theory, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, and Indi Hartwell. Other than that, only two other matches have been announced for tonight’s show. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their tag titles against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. Also, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will face Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match.