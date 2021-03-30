Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for First Entrance at WrestleMania 37

– According to a rumor from the WrestleVotes, WWE is exploring not having a match for the WrestleMania 37 Kickoff Show on Night 1 of the two-day event. WWE reportedly sees the first entrance back in front of live, ticketed fans as a very “huge deal,” and it appears they want to do something big with that.

As a result, it appears WWE may decide to have the first entrance take place on the main pay-per-view card rather than the Kickoff Show for Night 1. Per the tweet, “Hearing something interesting- WWE may not feature a match on the WrestleMania kickoff show for night 1, as the 1st entrance back in front of fans is being looked at as a HUGE deal. Not decided at all, but definitely a conversation happening within creative.”

WWE has not yet announced matches for the WrestleMania 37 Kickoff shows. WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and on the WWE Network everywhere else.