Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for The Miz Cashing in MITB Briefcase (Possible Spoilers)

– Back at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 in October, The Miz defeated Otis to gain possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase and title shot. The WrestleVotes Twitter account shared an update on WWE’s plans for the briefcase.

Per the report, the WWE creative team was directed to come up with some ideas for how The Miz can cash his title shot tonight against Drew McIntyre at TLC 2020 later tonight. A source reportedly claimed on the plans, “They all sucked.” Additionally, the report noted that the issues for these creative plans are not exclusively Vince McMahon’s fault.

Drew McIntyre is currently scheduled to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship tonight against AJ Styles in a TLC match. TLC 2020 will be broadcast live tonight on the WWE Network. The show will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

