Backstage Rumor on WWE Possibly Re-Signing Drake Maverick

– Tonight on NXT on the USA Network, Drake Maverick will face El Hijo del Fantasma for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship. While Maverick was released from the company in April, he was allowed to stay in order to compete in the Cruiserweight title tournament. However, his WWE status has still been a question mark. During today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez claimed that “for various reasons,” he believes that Drake Maverick has been re-signed by WWE.

Alvarez claimed he beleives this for reasons other than the way Maverick has been used on WWE programming. He stated on Maverick, “I have reason to believe that he has probably been re-signed. I’ll just put it that way. I could be wrong. He could show up at Slammiversary for all I know. But for various reasons, and it’s not just with what they’re doing with him on television, but for various reasons, I think that he has been re-signed.”

It was previously reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter in late April, that as of that week (April 29), Maverick was still set to leave WWE once his 90-day no compete clause was over. Conceivably, if Maverick wins tonight’s Cruiserweight title match, it will confirm he’s been re-signed by the company.

Regarding Impact Wrestling, Impact released an ad for Slammiversary 2020 that had footage of a lot of the released WWE Superstars from April, who had previously worked with Impact before, including Drake Maverick.