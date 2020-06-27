wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on WWE Pulling NXT Contract Offer for Wrestler Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations
– According to a series of tweets by Spectrum Sports reporter Jon Alba, WWE reportedly pulled an NXT contract offer to a “top young talent” after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced for that wrestler. The name of the talent is still unknown since it was revealed off the record.
Alba reported, “I’ve heard from multiple sources about #WWE pulling a contract offer from a top young talent involved in the recent string of sexual allegations that have come out about pro wrestlers. Obviously a situation the company (and everyone) has to take very seriously.” This was a talent WWE planned to bring in through NXT.
Also, Alba later added that this offer was not for anyone who is currently under contract to the company. As previously noted, both Ligero, Jack Gallagher, and Travis Banks were released by WWE after allegations of sexual harassment, assault, and misconduct surfaced against them during the #SpeakingOut movement.
Since I’m seeing some misunderstanding this:
This is NOT someone currently under contract. Someone who was supposed to be signed and brought into NXT.
For transparency sake, I will not share the name because I was told of their name off the record, though the information I tweeted is on the record.
