Backstage Rumor on WWE Talents Receiving First COVID-19 Tests at AEW Event

– Fightful Select has released a report stating that several names from AEW revealed that WWE Superstars claimed they received their first tests for the coronavirus during AEW’s Double or Nothing Weekend earlier in May. WWE talents who were visiting AEW that weekend had to be tested for COVID-19 in order to be permitted to attend AEW events and functions that weekend. These were their first tests because for the virus because WWE had not yet introduced mandatory COVID-19 tests for its pandemic protocols until later on.

During the earlier stages of the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was not testing its roster. Instead, only temperature checks were performed, while AEW was performing COVID-19 tests.

WWE did not start instituting its own mandatory COVID-19 testing until around June following an outbreak of COVID-19 with the staff and talent. At time, 38 people reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. People who tested positive in June included producer Jamie Noble, Kayla Braxton, and former broadcaster Renee Young.

One NXT talent who attended an AEW function during the Double or Nothing Weekend was Adam Cole, who is dating AEW wrestler Britt Baker.