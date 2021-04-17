wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on WWE Wanting to Avoid ‘Over-Producing’ Pat McAfee on SmackDown
April 17, 2021 | Posted by
– On last night’s episode of SmackDown, former NFL player and NXT talent Pat McAfee joined the SmackDown broadcast. According to a report by Justin Barrasso with Sports Illustrated, this new role with WWE is an opportunity with the company that McAfee has been looking for for a long time.
Additionally, the report noted that the timing of McAfee joining the broadcast is unrelated to the recently announced WWE roster cuts. Also, Barrasso reported that WWE’s plan is to allow McAfee to be himself on the air and “avoid over-producing him.”
Pat McAfee is said to be continuing to work on his other projects, such as his own online podcast, while also working as part of the SmackDown broadcast team on FOX.
