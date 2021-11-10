Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Creative Plans for Rey & Dominik Mysterio

– According to a rumor reported by The Man Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, it appears there are creative plans in place to have Rey Mysterio feud with his son, Dominik Mysterio. During the 2021 WWE Draft last month, Rey and Dominik were both drafted to the Raw roster, enabling the father and son duo to stay together.

However, Zarian’s report indicates that “the breakup and feud is happening soon” between the two. Earlier this year, Rey and Dominik Mysterio made history when they became the first father and son WWE tag team champions, but it doesn’t look like the team will be staying together much longer.