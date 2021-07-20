Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Original Plans for Rob Gronkowski

– A report by Fightful Select has an update on the original plans WWE had made for former 24/7 champion Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski had begun work with WWE last year, which was ultimately cut short when he opted to return to the NFL.

According to the report, WWE sources indicated that the original plans for Gronkowski involved some type of angle with Mojo Rawley at SummerSlam 2020. At the time, the hope is that Gronkowski would’ve been a major draw in the Boston area, where he played for a number of years.

Additionally, WWE sources said the door is still open for a return to WWE for Gronkowski. However, officials reportedly wouldn’t be surprised if the angle or a relationship with Gronkowski in the future never comes to fruition.

R-Truth defeated Rob Gronkowski to regain the 24/7 title in June of last year.