Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 38

– Fightful Select has an update on WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 38, and it appears WWE might continue with running the event across two nights, similar to WrestleMania 36 and this year’s WrestleMania 37. Per the report, WWE has since last week begun internal plans to hold next year’s WrestleMania 38 over two nights.

Under the new plan, WrestleMania 38 would be held on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Provided there are no capacity restrictions due to COVID-19, this would be the first WrestleMania held on two nights with a full crowd in attendance.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that WWE only planning on holding WrestleMania 38 on only one night in 2022, but it appears those plans may have changed.

The Fightful report also noted that these plans could still change until WWE makes them official. For example, until WWE announced Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as the host venue for SummerSlam 2021, there were several officials in WWE that were still pushing for other cities and venues until just a few days before the announcement was made.

However, the roster was said to be unanimously positive to the idea of holding a two-night WrestleMania. Additionally, the report notes that many people within the company have been given the plans for a two-night event for WrestleMania in 2022.

Currently, WrestleMania 38 is still scheduled for only Sunday, April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WWE has not yet made plans to hold the event over two nights official.