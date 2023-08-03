– At this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will face off for the third time in a one-on-one contest. At this time, no stipulation has been announced for their rubber match. However, Fightful Select has some more details on plans for the matchup and the rumored stipulations. According to Fightful’s report, the match was never pitched to have a stipulation or ever heavily considered to have one.

Earlier in the summer, it was rumored by Better Wrestling Experience (via Cultaholic) that a Dog Collar Match stipulation was pitched and later shot down for the SummerSlam rematch. However, Fightful reports that sources close to both Rhodes and Lesnar state that the stipulation was never in the cards for SummerSlam.

Fightful notes that they were told the furthest the idea went for a stipulation for the rematch was, “Does this matchup need a stipulation?” It was reportedly agreed upon that Lesnar vs. Rhodes III didn’t need one, it apparently wasn’t brought up again. When asked if a Dog Collar Match was ever in the cards or mentioned as per the rumors, sources indicated that the idea never happened.

As of today, the matchup is reportedly moving forward for this weekend’s premium live event without any added stipulation unless plans suddenly change. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III goes down on Saturday, August 5 at WWE SummerSlam 2023. The event is being held at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.