Backstage Rumor on Apparent Plans to Take US Title Off of Andrade
– According to a report by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, WWE is reportedly planning to take the United States title off of Andrade soon and that his “days as United States champion are numbered.” Andrade is currently serving a 30-day suspension for a Wellness Policy violation. According to the report, this comes from contacts within WWE.
The news of Andrade’s failed drug test was revealed on Monday, January 27. WWE wrote the Andrade off of TV by having an angle where Humberto Carrillo DDT’ed him onto the unprotected concrete. It was previously reported that Andrade not losing the US title before he began his suspension was a Paul Heyman decision.
The US champ’s current suspension is slated to expire on Feb. 27. If his days as champion are indeed numbered as Barrasso reports, it’s unknown if he will make it to WrestleMania 36 as champion.
