– Fightful Select has a rumor on an unannounced match that will likely be added to this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream. According to the report, as of last weekend, the working plan was to have Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks at the event.

AEW has not announced the matchup for the pay-per-view card. The event is scheduled for Sunday, October 1 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.