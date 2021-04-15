Backstage Rumor on TV Return for Absent WWE Superstar (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE has begun filming promos this week for the upcoming TV return of former NXT champion Aleister Black, who has been MIA from WWE television for a number of months. The new vignettes will reportedly be loosely based on Black’s childhood. The report noted that it’s unknown when the vignettes will start airing on TV.

Previously, Black was drafted to the SmackDown roster last year. He has not appeared on TV since a match with Kevin Owens that happened last October. Black signed with WWE in 2016. He later made his NXT debut later that year. He joined the main roster in 2019.

There have been multiple reports and rumors regarding Black’s status. An earlier report by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio indicated that he was “stuck in catering” due to not being a favorite talent for Vince McMahon. Later on, Meltzer also reported on WOR that Black was dealing with “minor injuries.”

Last month, it was reported by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson that Black was seen training at the WWE Performance Center. Black’s real-life wife, former WWE Superstar Thea Trinidad (aka Zelina Vega), was released from the company last November.