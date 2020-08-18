Backstage Rumor on Raw Underground Title Getting Pitched in WWE

– According to a rumor posted on Twitter by Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan), the idea of a Raw Underground Championship has been pitched backstage in WWE. It’s rumored that the new title would look like a beat up belt, similar to the old WWE Hardcore title, and it would also have spray paint to simulate brick texturing.

WWE has not yet announced or confirmed a title for the underground fight club. Raw UG is currently shown Monday nights during Raw.