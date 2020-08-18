wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on Raw Underground Title Getting Pitched in WWE
– According to a rumor posted on Twitter by Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan), the idea of a Raw Underground Championship has been pitched backstage in WWE. It’s rumored that the new title would look like a beat up belt, similar to the old WWE Hardcore title, and it would also have spray paint to simulate brick texturing.
Beltzer tweeted, “Supposedly the idea of a Raw Underground Championship was pitched. Suggestions included it looking beat up like the Hardcore belt with spray paint and simulated brick texturing.” You can view that tweet below.
WWE has not yet announced or confirmed a title for the underground fight club. Raw UG is currently shown Monday nights during Raw.
— Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) August 18, 2020
