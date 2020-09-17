wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on Rejected Storyline for The New Day
– According to a report by WrestleVotes, a backstage storyline was discussed but ultimately shot down that would see New Day members be drafted to separate brands. The storyline would involve Kofi Kingston getting traded to Raw, while Big E would stay a part of the SmackDown roster.
Additionally, the storyline would have both Superstars staying a part of New Day in terms of their attire and music, but they’d be working on separate brands. For Xavier Woods, he would serve as a manager for both men on both shows. However, this idea was said to have been ultimately turned down.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 17, 2020
