Backstage Rumor on Remaining ‘Undrafted’ Free Agents Andrade & Mickie James (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– As previously reported, WWE confirmed that four more Superstars were drafted following the end of Monday Night Raw. Those WWE Draft picks were Zelina Vega, Tamina, and Billie Kay to Smackdown, and Erik going to Raw. Meanwhile, Vega’s, I assume now former, client Andrade and Mickie James remained undrafted free agents. PWInsider has an update on their pending status.

According to PWInsider’s report, Andrade and James will ultimately land on the Raw roster. While these plans are “subject to change,” the idea was that Andrade and James would be put with Raw as of Monday (Oct. 12). WWE has yet to announce which brands they have signed to.

It should be noted that Andrade’s real-life fiancée, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, was drafted last night to Raw. WWE usually doesn’t put real-life couples on separate brands during the draft. Case in point, Aleister Black was drafted to SmackDown last night. Following Raw, his real-life wife, Zelina Vega, was also drafted to the blue brand. So, it stands to reason that Andrade would stay on the same brand as Charlotte Flair.