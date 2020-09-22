Backstage Rumor on Retribution Being ‘Met With Laughter’ Backstage at Raw, Note on Planned PPV Match

– As previously reported, the members of Retribution revealed themselves on last night’s Raw. They claimed they signed contracts for the main roster, and they also had new names. The former Dio Maddin is now Mace. Dominik Dijakovic is T-Bar, and Shane Thorne is called Slapjack. However, the members portrayed by Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez don’t have names yet. The WrestleVotes later reported on the backstage reception of the stable after their major reveal last night.

Per the WrestleVotes report, a source who is said to have been in the building for last night’s Raw claimed the presentation of the group was a “major topic of discussion” that was said to have been met with “laughter at times” in the back. The source reportedly stated on Retribution, “The masks & names are already making the road for these guys impossible to climb.”

Additionally, PWInsider reported there was a rumor that made the rounds over the weekend that WWE looking to have Retribution vs. WWE as the headlining match for this year’s Survivor Series event. So, it would likely see Retribution against a team of main roster Raw Superstars. It was rumored earlier this month that moving forward, Retribution would be exclusive to Raw.