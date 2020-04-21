UPDATED: Backstage Rumor on Sarah Logan Originally Being Booked for Last Night’s Raw, Logan ‘Definitely Not Re-Signed’ to WWE

UPDATE: The Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin also reported that the plan was to use Sarah Logan on last night’s show. Additionally, Satin also added that Logan is “Definitely not re-signed” to WWE.

The person was Sarah Logan. Not sure if word getting out caused them to hold off tonight, or if they wanted to sell the Baszler injury for another week. As most noticed though, she was mentioned on #Raw this evening more than she’s probably ever been mentioned in one night. https://t.co/80gZhSNA5T — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 21, 2020

Definitely not re-signed — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 21, 2020

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, Sarah Logan was among the list of WWE Superstars who were cut from the roster last week. However, according to Dave Meltzer on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there were actually plans in place to use Logan on Raw last night, which explains why she was mentioned during the show.

Logan’s name was mentioned during the show leading up to Liv Morgan beating Ruby Riott. Ruby Riott talked about carrying both Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in the Riott Squad and that Logan was broken and gone. Also, Shayna Baszler referenced Logan and breaking her arm last week. According to Meltzer, Logan was originally written to appear on last night’s Raw “in one or two points on the show.” However, she never appeared during the USA Network broadcast.

Per Meltzer, this is related to released Superstars having 90-day no-compete clauses with the company. Apparently, WWE is still free to use the released talents in that 90-day no-compete period. Meltzer stated, “So, the deal is for some of this talent, and Drake Maverick’s another one, it’s like, since they’re getting paid for 90 days, some of them will continue to be booked.”

Meltzer went to say that despite being booked to appear on last night’s Raw, Logan was removed from the broadcasting plans after the program had already begun. With regards to why Logan was still talked about during the broadcast, Meltzer added, “The mentality is they can use her for another 90 days, and she was gonna be on the show. And then somebody made the call that she’s not going to be on the show while they had all the scripting where they kept mentioning her name. So, that’s the Sarah Logan story.”

Meltzer continued that Logan was not rehired ahead of her getting booked for last night’s Raw before plans changed, and she didn’t appear. Meltzer stated that he doesn’t know why the call was made to take the former Riott Squad member off the broadcast.

Last week, Shayna Baszler defeated Sarah Logan in a women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match after “breaking” Logan’s arm. WWE then handed Logan her release two days later.

As noted, while Drake Maverick has also been released by WWE, he’s still going to work the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, which he was previously announced for before his release. So, it seems Logan’s situation was similar to Drake’s before the decision was made to not have her appear on TV last night.