Backstage Rumor on Some WWE Talents Being Worried About Losing Their Spots on the Card

– Speaking on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the changes being made to the WWE roster with Triple H now running the creative and talent relations sides of things following Vince McMahon’s exit.

According to Meltzer, while people on the WWE roster are generally positive regarding the recent changes, there are some talents who are worried they are going to lose their spots under the new regime. Additionally, Meltzer noted that it’s going to be about several weeks before everything under Triple H’s new creative vision is positioned on TV.