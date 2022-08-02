wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on Some WWE Talents Being Worried About Losing Their Spots on the Card
August 2, 2022 | Posted by
– Speaking on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the changes being made to the WWE roster with Triple H now running the creative and talent relations sides of things following Vince McMahon’s exit.
According to Meltzer, while people on the WWE roster are generally positive regarding the recent changes, there are some talents who are worried they are going to lose their spots under the new regime. Additionally, Meltzer noted that it’s going to be about several weeks before everything under Triple H’s new creative vision is positioned on TV.
More Trending Stories
- Ciampa Considered Likely To Benefit From Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
- Note On Ronda Rousey & Becky Lynch’s Internal Listings On WWE Roster
- Bryan Danielson Talks About ‘Flaccid Penises’ In AEW Locker Room To Get Guys Off Their Phones
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack