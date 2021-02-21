Backstage Rumor on Superstar Getting Pulled From Elimination Chamber (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– According to a report by PWInsider, Keith Lee is being pulled from the scheduled United States Championship Triple Threat Match at tonight’s Elimination Chamber event. Lee was previously scheduled to face champ Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle for the US title.

Multiple sources reportedly confirmed Lee won’t be in action at tonight’s event. Lee was backstage at Raw earlier this week, but he did not appear on character. Announcers made references on commentary on a potential injury keeping Lee out of action for the US title match at Elimination Chamber.

It was previously rumored by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Lee was “up in the air” for tonight’s event and that he could be scratched from the card.

PWInsider also noted that the sources who commented on the issue is that they believe Lee is dealing with some sort of injury, but that’s not been confirmed as of yet. WWE was still advertising Keith Lee for tonight’s show as of earlier this morning (see below).

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 is being held at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network later tonight.