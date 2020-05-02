Backstage Rumor on Superstar Return for Raw

– According to a report by POST Wrestling and John Pollock, former WWE World champion AJ Styles is going to return on this Monday’s edition of Raw. As previously noted, Monday’s upcoming episode of Raw was taped earlier this week.

Additionally, Styles is expected to be a part of this month’s Money in the Bank show. Styles has not appeared on WWE programming since he was buried alive by The Undertaker in their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36. Since that time, his stablemates in The OC, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, have been released by the company.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 is slated to air on Sunday, May 10 on the WWE Network. The taped episode of Monday Night Raw will air on Monday, May 4 on the USA Network.