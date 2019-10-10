Backstage Rumor on Where Superstars Might Land for WWE Draft

– According to a rumor reported by the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there’s an update on which Superstars are desired for the Executive Directors for Raw and Smackdown for this week’s upcoming WWE Draft. You can check out that tweet below.

The rumor states that Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman wants both Alistair Black and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. Additionally, FOX officials, and “not specifically Eric Bischoff,” have reportedly been pushing to have Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair stay as part of the Smackdown roster. Aleister Black is also currently part of the Smackdown roster.

The latest WWE Draft is slated to start tomorrow on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX (Oct. 11). It will continue through Monday Night Raw on Monday, October 14.