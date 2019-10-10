wrestling / News
Backstage Rumor on Where Superstars Might Land for WWE Draft
– According to a rumor reported by the WrestleVotes Twitter account, there’s an update on which Superstars are desired for the Executive Directors for Raw and Smackdown for this week’s upcoming WWE Draft. You can check out that tweet below.
The rumor states that Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman wants both Alistair Black and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend. Additionally, FOX officials, and “not specifically Eric Bischoff,” have reportedly been pushing to have Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair stay as part of the Smackdown roster. Aleister Black is also currently part of the Smackdown roster.
The latest WWE Draft is slated to start tomorrow on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX (Oct. 11). It will continue through Monday Night Raw on Monday, October 14.
Draft info is being kept tight lipped, rightfully so. They are trying to make this a big deal. With that said, I know Heyman has fought for Bray Wyatt & Aleister Black to land on RAW. On the flip side, FOX – not specifically Bischoff, has remained steady for Reigns & Charlotte.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on How His Relationship With Vince McMahon Has Changed Over the Years
- Carmella on Receiving Death Threats After Cory Graves’ Ex-Wife Accused Her of Breaking Up Their Marriage
- Triple H Says USA Network’s President Was Thrilled by First Week of NXT Ratings, on How There Is No Intent to Change NXT on USA
- Jon Moxley Reveals Chris Jericho Called Him First to Come Work for AEW, Jericho Didn’t Like Getting Handed a Script and Being Told What to Say