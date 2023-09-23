Backstage Rumor on Talk of WWE Raw Moving Nights

– As previously reported, USA Network has picked up WWE SmackDown, which will be leaving the FOX Network at the end of WWE’s current broadcast deal. However, that means WWE Raw and NXT will now be leaving USA Network instead. Additionally, Dave Meltzer reported the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that there is talk about moving Raw from its regular night on Mondays to a new night.

According to Meltzer, there has “absolutely been talk” about moving Raw from Monday nights. Meltzer speculated that talk of the move is likely due to Raw ratings being hurt by Monday Night Football.

The Sports Business Journal (via Cultaholic) also reported that there is potential for Raw to move to a new night as part of a new media rights deal. However, a move for Raw has not yet been decided.

SBJ’s report also notes that Disney and Amazon have engaged in talks with WWE over the media rights for Raw and NXT. Also, during New York Fashion Week, Triple H was seen sitting next to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

WWE Raw has been on Monday nights since the show’s inception over 30 years ago on January 11, 1993. WWE SmackDown will move to USA Network starting in October 2024. SmackDown previously ran on USA Network from 2016 to 2019.