Backstage Rumor on Two Top WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars Going to St. Louis for Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider has a report on two top WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars who are being brought into St. Louis, Missouri for the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event next weekend. Per the report, WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Gunther, formerly WALTER, are slated to be in St. Louis for the event.

It’s not yet confirmed if Breakker and Gunther will be competing in the Men’s Rumble match. However, the two wrestlers will be “on deck” if they are needed.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29. The event will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.