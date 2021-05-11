Backstage Rumor on Venue for WWE SummerSlam 2021

– As previously reported, WWE is said to be looking at August 22 as the date for this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 event. According to a new report by Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE might have a location in mind for this year’s event as well.

According to Meltzer, Madison Square Garden is currently being considered as a host venue for this year’s SummerSlam. WWE has not yet confirmed an official date or location for the event. The Garden hosted the original SummerSlam in 1988, along with 1991 and 1998.

Previously, WrestleVotes and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have noted that this year’s SummerSlam would live fan in attendance, and the show could mark an official return to live touring for WWE.