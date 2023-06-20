– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Vince McMahon made some last minute changes on last night’s WWE Raw. Seth Rollins was announced for a World Heavyweight Championship Open Challenge. According to Meltzer, that match was originally supposed to happen until the last minute when it got changed.

Instead of taking part in his Open Challenge Match, Seth Rollins got jumped by Finn Balor. Meltzer added that the first 30 minutes of last night’s WWE Raw were “totally changed” from what was originally planned. Backstage sources also stated that the changes McMahon made to the show were apparently “better” than what was taken out for the show.