Backstage Rumor on Vince McMahon Acting ‘Grumpy’ About XFL Closure, Employees Trying to Steer Clear of Him

– During a PWInsider Elite Audio show this week (via WrestlingInc.com), it was reported that Vince McMahon was acting like a “grumpy SOB” backstage recently in WWE. People who were around Vince McMahon are rumored to have wanted to stay away from him and give him the “widest path” due to his agitated attitude.

Per the rumor, the recent shutdown and bankruptcy filing for the XFL was the cause of Vince McMahon’s “grumpy” behavior. People allegedly said they wanted to stay out of the building for as long as possible and give McMahon some space and steer clear of him because of his anger. Someone reportedly stated, “Yeah, I’m gonna stay out of the building for as long as I can and sit in my car or take the widest path that I can to stay out of his way, and to stay out of his vision.”

Additionally, it was reported that it’s become a running joke in WWE that it’s great to do well and a get a raise or promotion in WWE, but WWE employees do not want the type of raise or promotion that will put them in “direct sight” of Vince McMahon.