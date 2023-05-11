Backstage Rumor on Who CM Punk Wants to Face for Return Opponent

– As previously reported, CM Punk was said to be pushing for a huge marquee feud for his first return matchup to the company. This included discussions of a Chris Jericho vs. Punk program, but Punk was reportedly pushing for a different return opponent. Fightful Select now has an update on who Punk was pushing to face. According to Fightful’s update, the opponent Punk is interested in working with upon his return is his old rival Samoa Joe.

While the Jericho vs. Punk program was reportedly pitched, and the two wrestlers are said to have had a “productive meeting” recently in Florida, Punk has instead been pitching Joe as his return opponent for the better part of a month.

Joe has not appeared on AEW programming since losing the TNT Title to Wardlow at Revolution 2023 in early March. Joe currently holds the ROH TV Championship, and he’s been active on ROH HonorClub TV.

Joe and Punk had an epic rivalry in Ring of Honor. The last time they were in the ring against each other was a four-way elimination match at ROH Redemption in August 2005. Jamie Noble (aka James Gibson) won the match to capture the ROH World Championship. The last time Punk and Joe faced each other one-on-one was in March 2005. They famously wrestled each other in two 60-minute draws in ROH, and Joe also has two pinfall victories over Punk.

Fightful’s report notes that it’s unknown whether Punk’s pitch was for a one-off match or an extended program. It also hasn’t been confirmed if the match will actually happen.

CM Punk is expected to return to the company with debuting new AEW Collision show. The show is expected to debut on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago.