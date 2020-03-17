Rumor on WrestleMania 36 Performance Center Plan to Satisfy Insurance Claims, WWE Allegedly Looking Into Postponing WM to June at MSG

– As previously reported, WWE announced yesterday that WrestleMania 36 will be held at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. However, according to a rumor that’s being reported on Twitter by the @FightOracle account, this new plan by WWE to move forward with WrestleMania at the Performance Center will not come to pass.

The rumor states that WWE’s announcement to move WrestleMania to Orlando is a way to satisfy its insurance policy to try and “mitigate damages” by attempting to find a new venue. The rumor goes on to state that if the City of Orlando then shuts down the shifted WrestleMania at the Performance Center, WWE will have shown the promotion attempted to mitigate damages and move the event, and they will be paid out by the insurance provider.

Additionally, the rumor is also claimed WWE is now looking ahead to move WrestleMania to Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 7. The account also noted that this situation is “fluid” until McMahon makes a new call. Essentially, publicly announcing WrestleMania for the Performance Center is a placeholder to deal with insurance claim process for the event.

This is just a rumor for right now. It should be noted that the CDC this week advised that organizers should cancel or postpone events with 50 people or more. It would be difficult to even stage a scaled down WrestleMania at the Performance Center less than 50 people. Last night’s Raw was held at the Performance Center. This week’s NXT and Smackdown are also still slated to the Performance Center.

As of now, WrestleMania 36 is slated for April 5 at the Performance Center in Orlando. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

**HUGE WRESTLEMANIA RUMOR**

>WrestleMania will NOT happen from the PC in Orlando. Why?

>WWE’s insurance policy says they have a duty to mitigate damages (in this case that means finding a new venue)

>WWE announced WrestleMania as the new venue w/intent to satisfy that requirement — Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) March 17, 2020

>the thought is the City of Orlando will shut down the Wrestlemania event from the PC

>at this point, WWE will have shown they tried their best to move the event (mitigate damages) and they’d get paid by their insurer

>WWE will look to stage WrestleMania June 7. MSG is targeted — Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) March 17, 2020

>Of course everything is fluid. Everything at this point is a rumor until Kennedy McMahon makes the call.

>it just doesn’t make sense to run WM from the PC. Just part of the insurance claim process — Fight Oracle ™ (@fightoracle) March 17, 2020