Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Booking of Logan Paul on Raw

– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE starting Monday Night Raw with The Miz brawling with Logan Paul already in progress was a for WWE to intentionally hide the boos Paul was getting from the fans.

As a result, WWE had Logan Paul enter the ring in Madison Square Garden before the show started in order for the fans to get the boos for Paul “out of their system.” Then, the USA Network broadcast began with Paul and Miz already fighting.

Paul appeared again later during the show for the debut of Impaulsive TV later on during the show. He was confronted by Miz and Maryse, followed by Ciampa attacking Paul from behind.