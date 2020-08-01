Backstage Rumor on WWE Continually Changing Plans for Upcoming WWE Draft

– According to a report by Fightful Select, it appears WWE at one point earlier this year was still planning to hold another draft event. However, based on the latest rumor, WWE had changed plans for another Draft multiple times already.

WWE was reportedly planning to hold another draft in August. However, those plans were later changed to September, before the plans were moved again to October. Then it apparently moved back to September before going back to October yet again.

Back in June, WWE had reportedly informed some of its broadcast partners regarding plans for a new draft event along with the idea of holding live events with limited fans in attendance in July. The live event plans were later scrapped.

Currently, the event is still a go and scheduled to take place in October, but the report notes those plans could always change, as they already have multiple times by this point.

Additionally, it’s rumored that WWE has no plans at the moment to end the current iteration of the brand split, hence plans for the draft to continue. The last version was held in October 2019.