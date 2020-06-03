Backstage Rumor on WWE Offering Renewals to Released Superstars at ‘Fraction’ of Previous Contracts

– As previously reported, WWE released a sizable chunk of its talent roster in April. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Live, F4WOnline.com’s Bryan Alvarez discussed some of the recently released WWE Superstars from last April are being offered new contracts to possibly return to the company.

According to Alvarez, the offers for the released Superstars are a “fraction” of what they were making previously. As noted, Impact teased some of those released Superstars possibly appearing at Slammiversary 2020 in an ad for the event that was released this week. Alvarez stated that the idea that the released WWE talents would turn down offers from Impact Wrestling because they were waiting for new offers to return to WWE is false.

Alvarez stated on the released talents, “The offers that I’ve seen, we may be seeing a fair number of people showing up at Impact. I don’t know that. I just know that based on what I’ve seen, some renewal offers, there are definitely people that would definitely go to Impact Wrestling.”

The Impact ad for Slammiversary had footage for Eric Young, Mike and Maria Bennett, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Rockstar Spud (Drake Maverick), EC3 and Brian Myers/Curt Hawkins.

One of people released from WWE in April was Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. It was recently rumored that Angle is close to signing a new contract to stay under the WWE banner.