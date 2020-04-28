Backstage Rumor on WWE Granting Releases to ‘Anyone’ Who Requests One

– If you’re a WWE Superstar who is ready to leave the promotion, now might be the time to ask. According to a new rumor from the WrestleVotes account today, WWE is at a point right now where they are willing to grant releases to “just about anyone” who requests one.

Per the WrestleVotes tweet, “Hearing from a few different sources that WWE is willing to grant a release to ‘just about anyone’ who requests one. Basically if a talent wants out, they can go. Will be interesting to see if anyone REALLY does want out, especially during this uncertain time.”

There was a time not long ago when talents were requesting their releases, but the company refused to grant them. However, the situation has changed due to the shutdowns caused by the global coronavirus pandemic. WWE has recently released a number of contracted talents, as well as released and/or furloughed a number of producers and employees. As previously reported, Gerald Brisco is the latest longtime employee to receive a furlough.

So, if the rumor is accurate, if there are talents who want out of the promotion, now is the time to ask.