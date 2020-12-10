Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Planned Matchups for WrestleMania 37

– The WrestleVotes Twitter account published a report on three matches WWE is rumored to be planning for next year’s WrestleMania 37. According to the report, the source on the matchups said that they are not yet official or concrete, but they are the matchups that are currently being considered:

* Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg

* Edge vs. Randy Orton

* Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Keith Lee

Additionally, the WrestleVotes account noted that there are a lot of variables in play that will determine these matchups, most notably the attendance factor. Previously, it’s been reported that Vince McMahon wants a full capacity venue for WrestleMania 37.

Also, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg did appear on The Bump this week and proclaimed that Roman Reign is “next!” Goldberg vs. Reigns was the original matchup scheduled for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. However, Reigns ended up taking a hiatus from WWE programming due to the pandemic. As a result, Goldberg went on to face Braun Strowman for the title, and Strowman captured the belt.

Another report stated that WWE was considering Goldberg as a potential backup opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, while officials were really hoping that a match with The Rock and Roman Reigns could potentially happen.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract expired following WrestleMania 36, and he’s now reportedly a free agent. Lesnar taking part in next year’s WrestleMania would mean WWE would have to sign him to a new contract and get that locked down to make a Triple Threat Match happen with Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre.