Backstage Rumor on WWE Planning Live Crowd for SummerSlam 2021

– According to a report by Justin Barrasso with Sports Illustrated, WWE sources have stated that the current plan within the company is to hold SummerSlam 2021 in front of a live crowd following the success of having live, ticketed fans in attendance at both nights of WrestleMania 37. As noted, WWE announced sold-out crowds for both nights of WrestleMania with attendance of 25,675 for both nights.

During a recent interview, WWE President & CRO Nick Khan said that while the company does have plans to go back on the road, they were only looking to do it again when WWE can do it full-time, and that WWE was not looking to put on one-off events with live fans.

In the case of WrestleMania 37, it was a special instance, which Khan said “needed to be done” for the WWE Universe. Khan stated, “We’re not looking to do other one-offs. Again, this was WrestleMania. And we felt it needed to be done for the fans. So look for news coming soon.”

WWE has not yet announced a date or location for SummerSlam 2021. Those details will likely remain in flux for a while due to the nature of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.