Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for Drew McIntyre vs. Tyson Fury Before Pandemic Hit

– According to a report by Inside The Ropes, multiple sources claimed that WWE had major plans involving a featured attraction match between WWE champion Drew McIntyre and undefeated boxing champion Tyson Fury. Those plans would’ve involved McIntyre defending the title against Tyson Fury at a UK pay-per-view event in 2020.

However, those plans were apparently waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic, along with the various shutdowns and travel restrictions. WWE reportedly had talks with both McIntyre and Fury on the idea.

Additionally, ITR’s report notes that sources said WWE was eager to capitalize on McIntyre becoming the first British WWE World Heavyweight champion. Company officials wanted to exploit that in the UK by putting on a big PPV card in the region.

While a matchup has yet to materialize, Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury have continually gone back and forth, challenging each other to a matchup on social media, as late as last month. You can read more on that HERE. So, while the coronavirus apparently curbed plans for them having a pay-per-view match, McIntyre and Fury have maintained appearances of a feud throughout the year.

There was some hope that the British government would allow fans to attend sporting events in arenas and stadiums by this month. Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases spiking again put a stop to that plan.

On Fury’s end, he’s currently slated to face Deontay Wilder for a third fight. Recent reports indicated that fight won’t happen by the end of this year. After facing Wilder, promoter Eddie Hearn stated that Fury and Anthony Joshua have agreed to terms on a two-fight deal. Joshua is currently slated to fight Kubrat Pulev on Dec. 12.

Tyson Fury previously made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel 2019 in October of last year. He beat Braun Strowman by count out.