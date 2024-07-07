– Fightful Select has an update on WWE possibly adding new women’s titles to the mix. It was initially reported by the Pro Wrestling News account that WWE is working on creating United States and Intercontinental Titles for the women’s division. One would be exclusive to Raw and the other to SmackDown, similar to the men’s US Title being on SmackDown, and the Intercontinental Championship on Raw.

According to Fightful Select and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, they’ve spoke to talent regarding the possibility of adding the new titles. The talents indicated that they hadn’t heard about the new belts before the rumor surfaced, but they said they were hopeful that the new titles are added to the shows. Other WWE staff members are also said to be excited about the possibility of new women’s singles titles.

WWE recently added a new women’s singles title to the NXT brand with the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Kelani Jordan won a Ladder Match at last month’s NXT Battleground to become the inaugural champion. She’s set to defend the title later tonight at NXT Heatwave in Toronto. The event is being held at the Scotiabank Arena and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Regarding WWE Women's IC & US Titles, talent we've spoken to haven't heard of it happening, but tell @FightfulSelect they're hoping it does. pic.twitter.com/Mo8gTrNZO3 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 7, 2024