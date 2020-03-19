Backstage Rumor on WWE Superstars Wanting WrestleMania 36 to be Postponed

– According to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, it seems not the entire roster is happy about the current situation for WrestleMania 36. Currently, WWE is slated to present two nights of WrestleMania on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 next month, with matches taking place at the WWE Performance Center and possibly other locations.

According to WrestleVotes, a source in WWE claimed that talent are not keen on this idea and want the event to get postponed. The tweet reads, “Spoke with a source who states, and this is a direct quote, ‘a majority of the talent are still hoping that Mania gets postponed.'”

The original plans to hold WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida were obliterated due to the coronavirus pandemic. It left WWE scrambling to make changes and led to the current predicament with making it a two-night event at the WWE Performance Center.