Backstage Rumor on WWE Talents Being Unhappy on TV Returning to Live Format Next Week, How WWE Avoids Stay-at-Home Order
– As previously reported, Vince McMahon reportedly made the call for WWE to return to live broadcasts for Raw, NXT, and Smackdown next week at the WWE Performance Center despite Florida having a statewide stay-at-home order in effect right now. Fightful Select has more details on how WWE is apparently getting around this order.
According to the report, some talents at the Smackdown tapings were given a letter if they are at some point questioned by law enforcement. The letter reportedly states that they are “essential media.”
Florida’s stay-at-home order (via The Orlando Sentinel) does allow for the exemption of “Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services.” So, that’s possibly how WWE has been able to get around the issue with statewide shutdowns in Florida and Orange County, where the WWE Performance Center is located.
Additionally, many talents within the company were reportedly unhappy over an “aggressive” Vince McMahon making the decision to change the TV format to live broadcasts over filming multiple weeks of TV. As noted earlier by F4WOnline.com, people backstage were “shocked” by McMahon making the decision, even though it was something that McMahon likely planned to do all along.
