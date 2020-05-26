Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Waited to Have Wrestlers Simulate ‘Fans’ at TV Tapings, Update on ‘New Normal’ for WWE

– WrestlingNews.co has a report on WWE using developmental trainees playing the role of “fans” at last night’s episode of Raw and the TV tapings that are being held this week. Per the report WWE had not yet made a decision as of yesterday (May 25) on if they will have the trainees portraying the fans for Wednesday’s NXT TV tapings. WWE opting not to try this idea sooner was apparently a Vince McMahon call.

For many of its pandemic shows, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has had wrestlers around the ring to provide crowd noise and to react to the in-ring action. WWE has largely avoided having people in the crowd for its Performance Center events during the coronavirus pandemic, until this week. The WrestlingNews.co report by Paul Davis says that a source claimed the reason the decision was made to wait so long on having developmental wrestlers in the crowd is that Vince McMahon believed it would be a “bad look” for WWE to have too many people in seats at the Performance Center during a time when social distancing is being heavily encouraged.

Additionally, the report states that the Performance Center is a small building where the coronavirus could spread easily. Also, there was said to have been backstage talk at the Performance Center this week, that the changes that were made at the TV tapings will be “the new normal” for WWE until they are allowed to bring actual fans back. Vince McMahon’s hope is that fans will be allowed back into buildings in time for Summerslam.

As previously noted, WWE is rumored to be exploring alternatives for Summerslam 2020. The mayor stated that there won’t be any parades or festivals in the city happening until September 7, which could make the city a question mark for this year’s WWE event.