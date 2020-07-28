Backstage Rumor on Why WWE Changed Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler Rematch to a Non-Title Contest

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported on last night’s episode of Raw going through multiple changes. As noted, last night’s Raw was actually filmed a week earlier. The show went through multiple changes last week. As previously noted, WWE changed Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler to a non-title match at the last minute, when beforehand, it was advertised as a title rematch. Meltzer commented with some details on why the match was changed to a non-title one at the last minute.

There were reportedly plans for WWE to film an angle between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton to set up their title match at Summerslam 2020. Those plans were then “torn up” because WWE wanted to push the title rematch between Ziggler and McIntyre on this week’s show. However, WWE officials and writers then changed their minds a short time later, since they didn’t want to put off announcing Orton vs. McIntyre for Summerslam until next week.

During last night’s Raw, Orton challenged McIntyre to a title match at Summerslam, and the segment took place before McIntyre’s rematch with Ziggler. Because of this sequence of events, this resulted in WWE making McIntyre vs. Ziggler’s rematch a non-title contest.

McIntyre is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Orton at next month’s pay-per-view event. WWE Summerslam 2020 is scheduled to take place on August 23. The event will be broadcast on the WWE Network.