Backstage Rumors Coming Out of Last Night’s Raw, Creative Direction, Edict on Talents Hitting Time Cues

– PWInsider reported on some backstage notes and details from last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw. According to the new report, the current creative direction right now can be credited to Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. As noted, the opening Raw segment was with Randy Orton, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss said to be “100%” the vision of Vince McMahon.

Additionally, sources for the report described Prichard as “the most powerful person” in WWE at the moment other than one of the McMahon family members. With regards to Prichard, all creative aspects go through him right now, and his word is seen as “very much the Gospel” for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. As a result, this reportedly causes a great deal of private frustration and heat between Prichard and talents on the roster.

Per the report, Prichard was not in attendance for last night’s TV taping. Triple H was said have been at the event. As noted, Shane Helms recently returned to his role in WWE as a producer after being furloughed earlier this year due to the pandemic. He returned to working backstage at Raw last week, and he was also in attendance last night.

Also, a TV edict that’s being strictly enforced lately in WWE is talent hitting their time cues for the TV broadcasts. Multiple talents were reportedly reprimanded for going over their allotted time recently from Survivor Series to the TV shows that were held after the event. The heat also gets directed at the producers if segments they’ve been assigned to go over their scheduled times.

You might recall that Raw Superstar and WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre revealed that the sword he’s using for his entrance was something that Vince McMahon gave to McIntyre to use. Additionally, PWInsider’s report noted that McMahon has been very hands-on with McIntyre for the entrance, and McMahon spent a lot of time with McIntyre blocking out how he wants him to use the sword on TV.

Talents who were previously used on the Raw Underground segments such as Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas, have reportedly been in attendance at recent Raw TV tapings, but they have not been used on TV. WWE officials reportedly feel they still need seasoning before they are later introduced as full-time Raw roster members.