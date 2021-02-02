wrestling / News
Backstage Rumors on Late Changes to Men’s Royal Rumble Match
– During today’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed some last-minute changes that had to be made to the men’s Royal Rumble match at last Sunday’s pay-per-view event. As previously reported, Jey Uso was not cleared for Sunday due to medical reasons.
According to Meltzer, Otis was a last-minute addition to the Rumble match. Previously, WWE announced Otis as an entrant for the match on January 8. It’s unclear if WWE had planned to pull Otis from the match and reinserted him later on.
Additionally, Angel Garza was said to have been pulled from the match at the last minute. Unlike Otis, Garza was never announced or confirmed as an entrant for the Royal Rumble match.
OH YEAAAHHH!!!@otiswwe will be in the 2021 #RoyalRumble Match! https://t.co/ntADUCddI8 pic.twitter.com/fq2CGGKNGF
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2021
