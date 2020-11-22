Backstage Rumors on Opening & Closing Matches for Survivor Series (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– According to a report by Fightful Select, there’s an update on the opening and closing matches for tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2020 event. Per the report, the plan as of this weekend was for the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre match to headline tonight’s event.

Meanwhile, the Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match will be the opener for the main pay-per-view portion of the show. Additionally, there was reportedly talk of The Undertaker’s Final Farewell possibly closing the show, but it did not take the ending slot. Also, the report noted that the order could potentially change all the way until the show is actually slated to start.

Tonight’s show is being held at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.