Note On Backstage Speculation Regarding Triple H Announcement on Raw
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
Triple H is making a big announcement at tonight’s WWE Raw, and a new report has some speculation from backstage about it. As noted, WWE announced this afternoon that Triple H would be making a “huge announcement” on tonight’s show.
It is being speculated by talent backstage that a new title belt has been prepared and could be introduced as soon as tonight. It’s not yet clear if it is a new title design or a whole new championship.