wrestling / News

Note On Backstage Speculation Regarding Triple H Announcement on Raw

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Triple H WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Triple H is making a big announcement at tonight’s WWE Raw, and a new report has some speculation from backstage about it. As noted, WWE announced this afternoon that Triple H would be making a “huge announcement” on tonight’s show.

It is being speculated by talent backstage that a new title belt has been prepared and could be introduced as soon as tonight. It’s not yet clear if it is a new title design or a whole new championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Triple H, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading