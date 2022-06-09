Backstage Status Update on Charlotte Flair, Not Expected for WWE SmackDown This Week

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as the joker entrant for the battle royal match. He also made a brief onscreen appearance at May’s Double or Nothing 2022, revealing the signing of Rush to AEW. According to a report by PWInsider, Andrade returning to AEW TV this week is not a sign that newly wedded wife, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well.

PWInsider reports that per sources within WWE, Charlotte Flair is not expected to return to WWE TV at tomorrow’s episode of WWE SmackDown, and she isn’t scheduled to appear at the show. Tomorrow’s show is being held at the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana.

Charlotte Flair took an indefinite hiatus from WWE after her defeat at the hands of Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. It was believed she was taking time off so she and Andrade could get married and celebrate their honeymoon. The two wrestlers were married late last month.